Here’s how to make them shine

The ugly limescale deposits on the tiles cannot be overlooked. If you have hard water, you’ve probably already noticed that your tiles have lost their original shine. We’ve put together our top tips for dealing with water stains and limescale. Read on to find out how to use home remedies to clean heavily calcified tiles.

Clean heavily calcified tiles: effective methods and home remedies

The unsightly white layer on the tiles makes it difficult to keep your bathroom clean and tidy. It forms quickly but is difficult to clean. Ditch the commercial cleaning products and resort to one of these natural methods that are easy and require minimal effort.

Remove limescale deposits with vinegar

Vinegar is one of the most useful home remedies you can use to remove hard limescale from tiles. It also prevents the growth of germs and mold in the bathroom.

First, rinse the tiles with water.

Spray them with white, undiluted vinegar and leave for 15 minutes.

Then scrub away the deposits with a sponge.

If the scale is still there, repeat the process.

Soak an old toothbrush in the vinegar and vigorously scrub off the stubborn limescale.

Rinse the tiles with cold water and then wipe them with a clean towel.

You can also soak a rag in vinegar and place it on the calcified tiles. Leave the vinegar on for 10 minutes and rinse off with water.

Use vinegar and baking soda

If the stains are too stubborn, add some baking soda to the vinegar. This makes it easy to remove the hard limescale deposits that could otherwise break up or discolour the joints between the tiles.

Mix equal parts vinegar and baking soda in a bowl until you get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to the heavily calcified tiles in a circular motion and leave for 15 minutes.

Scrub the tiles thoroughly to remove limescale and then rinse with clean water.

Wipe the surface with a squeegee to remove any water residue and prevent the formation of new limescale.

Clean heavily calcified tiles with lemon juice

Lemon juice is another home remedy for cleaning calcified tiles that dissolves soap scum and limescale without damaging the grout or tiles.

Pour a cup of lemon juice into a spray bottle and spray the tiles with it. Wait half an hour before wiping away the lemon juice with a sponge. Then rinse the tiles with warm water.

Citric acid for limescale removal

Citric acid is a home remedy in the form of crystals that is completely natural. It is a very useful product for cleaning, but should be used very carefully because of its acidity. It is not toxic but can be extremely irritating. Don’t forget to wear gloves and protect your eyes from any splashes.

Dilute the citric acid with water, soak a sponge in the solution and wipe off the scaled tiles. Then rinse them off immediately with clean water.

Note that vinegar, lemon juice and citric acid should not be used on marble and granite tiles as they could cause discoloration.

Clean calcified floor tiles with salt

Another natural way to clean calcified tiles is to use salt. However, it is only suitable for flat surfaces such as the tiled floor.

The salt will help remove the most stubborn stains and kill the mold by drying it out.

Before using the salt, make sure the surface is wet. You can rub the area with a damp cloth and then sprinkle the salt on it. Leave it on for at least half an hour or overnight, then scrub off with a brush. The longer the salt stays on the calcified tiles, the more effective it is at removing scale.

Do not use salt on granite and marble tiles as it can scratch the surface.

How to prevent calcified tiles?

The longer the minerals remain on the surfaces, the more difficult it is to remove them. Therefore, it is important to act early and prevent them from developing in the first place. One of the best ways to prevent hard water damage is to install a water softener. It removes the mineralizing and calcifying properties of the water and prevents the formation of stains.