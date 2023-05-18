here’s what can happen to you

Walnuts are eaten all year round even if the fresh ones arrive in autumn when they are collected from the plant that produces them which belongs to the Juglandaceae family. Of the walnuts, the kernel is eaten which is found inside the husk and which is made up of two wrinkled lobes of a creamy white colour. Walnuts can be of extra quality when they are free from defects, category I when they have slight defects, category II when they have defects that do not affect the quality.

Among the varieties of walnuts grown in Italy, the most popular and widespread are those of Sorrento, but there are also Franquettes and Hartley, Californian, Chandler and Californian. In a hectogram of walnuts 59% are lipids, another 21% water and then 10% proteins, 4% sugars, 4% fibers and the remaining 2% are starches. Nuts are rich in potassium, magnesium, phosphorus and calcium. Walnuts have omega-3s which make them good for the cardiovascular system.

According to experts, dried walnuts are very good for toning the nervous system, while fresh green walnuts are useful in case of anemia and widespread weakness. Not everyone knows that eating walnuts promotes the formation of hemoglobin in the blood. Walnuts contain ellagic acid which helps the immune system and at the same time together with vitamin E counteracts cell aging. Walnuts are also good for regulating sleep-wake cycles and are good for those suffering from insomnia because they possess melatonin.

Did you know that walnuts are good for dental health? That’s right they are a valid ally for a healthy and clean mouth because they bring calcium together with phosphorus. Furthermore, walnuts also provide magnesium which regulates blood pressure and at the same time stimulates the functionality of the nervous system. Finally, for those who want to keep the heart under control, they can do it with walnuts because they contain potassium. To favor all this is also a substance, arginine, which is found in walnuts and favors the dilation of blood vessels but also the expulsion of all those waste products such as ammonia.

Walnuts can be bought at the supermarket in many ways: fresh, dried, whole, reduced to grains or shelled. Whoever wants to remove the skin from the kernel of the walnuts just dips the green ones in boiling water, rubbing them after a while with a rough cloth. Beware of eating walnuts when you have high blood sugar. The diabetic can eat walnuts but in moderation. When you have high blood sugar you should never eat more than three walnuts during the day and not every day. This is to avoid having problems with the increase in blood glucose.