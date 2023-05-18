User loyalty first! 49% of iPhone users do not switch to other brands | XFastest News

User loyalty is the data that every manufacturer is trying to improve, and it is also a key indicator that best reflects the situation of products and brands.

According to the latest report released by the market research firm Statista,In the survey on how to choose the next mobile phone, 49% of Apple users said they would continue to choose the iPhone; 44% of Samsung users will continue to choose Galaxy; only 26% of Google users said they will continue to use Pixel.

The survey was conducted from April 1, 2022 to March 28, 2023. It surveyed 9,571 smartphone users in the United States and received valid reports from 7,500 people.

In this survey, it can be said that the iPhone is far ahead.

Not long ago, the CIRP report also showed that during the year from March 2022 to March 2023,As many as 15% of iPhone users in the U.S. market used Android phones before; 83% of new iPhone users used iPhones in the past.

This data shows that the iPhone mobile phone is extremely strong in terms of loyalty and conversion rate to other brands.

