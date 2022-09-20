Cecilia Rodriguez has health problems: she announced it a few days ago and has now provided more details. Here’s what’s going on

Cecilia Rodriguez is a famous Argentine showgirl. Born on March 18, 1990, she began her modeling career in Argentina. Together with her older sister, Belen, she has posed for several fashion magazines and magazines. In 2010 she made her debut on Italian television, a few years after her sister. After his debut in the famous Piero Chiambretti show, Chiambretti Nighttook part in several other TV shows.

In 2015 he participated in the reality show The island of the famous, in the tenth edition, as well as the first to be broadcast on Mediaset. The showgirl was greatly appreciated by viewers, to the point of reaching the last episode. Although not having won that edition, which saw the triumph of Brice Martinet, Cecilia finished second. A few years later, the showgirl participated in another famous Channel 5 reality show, the Big Brother Vip. In the Casa dei Famosi she met her current boyfriend, the former Italian cyclist and model Ignazio Moser. The two fell in love and are now still extremely close.

Cecilia Rodriguez is sick: here’s what she revealed

A few days ago, on September 14, the showgirl revealed that she has some stomach problems. For this reason, she explained, she was unable to participate in the presentation event of the streaming platform Paramount+, which was held that same evening and which was attended by the fiancé, Ignazio Moser. In the last few hours, Cecilia has provided more details on the health problems, which appear to persist. The showgirl posted some stories on her Instagram page about her in which she showed herself in her pajamas and told what she is doing to try to heal.

Cecilia revealed that in recent weeks she has not been well and that her health conditions are not yet perfect. For this reason, she explained, she will start following a special diet that will allow her to recover from stomach problems. “The time has come for me to take care of myself“he declared, adding that the diet to be followed will be specific and promising to be good and to follow it 100%. The showgirl and influencer then took advantage of the stories to wish her sister Belen Rodriguez, who celebrated today the years. We hope that Cecilia will recover in no time. Come on, Cecilia!

READ ALSO >>>Cecilia Rodriguez hired by Chiara Ferragni? Here’s the whole truth about Argentina’s new job