Before I begin, I must say that I am really touched, I am touched by everything that has been said tonight, by this fantastic evening, by your warmth, by your applause, by the words of Rabbi Schneier, by the words of Steve Schwarzman and, I should say , especially from the words of Dr. Kissinger. I am really touched that he took the time to come here on this occasion and to say what he said; the mere fact that she is here tonight is a gift to me, a huge gift. Thank you. Our friendship began exactly thirty years ago, on that plane, and then it has grown over the years, although we have seen each other quite rarely. Recently, with the events that have taken place over the past twelve months, we have had the opportunity to specifically have an in-depth conversation about what was happening – and this after about a month of war, I would say – about what to do now, about what to do next and how we should deal with autocracies; I’ll say something about that too tonight.

I am deeply grateful for this award and would like to thank Rabbi Schneier again, the Appeal of Conscience Foundation and all of you for this honor.

You have given this award to many great statesmen and statesmen before me.

It is a great honor to be able to receive it too.

I would like to pay tribute to the late Shinzo Abe, who took to this stage last year.

Abe firmly believed in Japan’s duty to contribute to global stability.

It has acted forcefully to reinvigorate the Japanese economy, through a combination of policies, called ‘Abenomics’: monetary policy, supply-side reforms, fiscal policies.

Abe’s life, as we know, was tragically cut short, but his legacy lives on, among the Japanese people and beyond.

The importance of dialogue – which we celebrate tonight – has been at the center of my professional life as an economist and as a political decision maker.

The value of a successful partnership between multilateral bodies and local institutions was one of the main lessons I learned working at the World Bank in the 1980s.

Rewriting the rules of global finance, as we did in the Financial Stability Board in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, required mutual trust, openness and the ability to compromise.

The European project, which has guaranteed peace and stability in Europe after centuries of conflict, is based on the strength of shared institutions such as the European Central Bank.

The G20, chaired by Italy last year, confirmed that only global cooperation can help solve global problems, from the pandemic to climate change.

The potential for mutual understanding to be a force for the common good is all the greater the more integrated our world is.

To be successful for everyone, and especially for the most vulnerable, globalization requires a set of common rules.

Yet today we face a major challenge to the idea that we can work together for the benefit of all countries.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risks ushering in a new era of polarization not seen since the end of the Cold War.

The question of how we deal with autocracies will define our ability to shape our common future for many years to come.

The solution lies in a combination of openness, consistency and commitment.

We need to be clear and explicit about the founding values ​​of our societies.

I refer to our faith in democracy and the rule of law, our respect for human rights, our commitment to global solidarity.

These ideals should guide our foreign policy in a clear and predictable, and I stress predictable way.

When we draw a red line, we have to enforce it.

When we make a commitment, we must honor it.

Autocracies thrive on exploiting our hesitation.

We should avoid ambiguity, so as not to regret it later.

Finally, we must be willing to cooperate, as long as this does not mean compromising our fundamental principles.

The 77th General Assembly of the United Nations is held this week.

I hope there will be a future in which Russia decides to go back to the rules it signed in 1945.

Despite the dark times we live in, I remain, cautiously or not, optimistic about the future.

The heroism of Ukraine, of President Zelensky and his people, is a powerful reminder of what we stand for and what we risk losing.

The European Union and the G7 – along with our allies – have remained steadfast and united in their support for Ukraine, despite Moscow’s attempts to divide us.

Our collective effort for peace continues, as evidenced by the agreement to unblock millions of tons of cereals from the Black Sea ports.

Only Ukraine can decide which peace is acceptable, but we must do everything possible to foster an agreement when it finally becomes possible.

In a divided world, the role of religious leaders and the institutions you lead is essential.

Despite all your differences, support peace, solidarity, human dignity.

Your knowledge, your wisdom, and your faith can guide us and help us heal.

You can go beyond borders, speak to our collective consciousness and to the soul of individuals.

You can show the way forward through dialogue, building new bridges where old ones have collapsed.

And you can call us to give an account of our work.

As I was reminded on my recent visit to Yad Vashem, indifference is humanity’s worst enemy.

Making your voice heard is not just a moral obligation, it is a civic duty.

To those who demand silence, submission and obedience we must oppose the power of words – and, if necessary, of deeds.

Today the world needs courage and clarity, but also hope and love.

Thank you.