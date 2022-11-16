In every work there are characteristics that can improve or harm our mental health depending on whether they are present or not: they act like vitamins. What is Warr’s vitamin model? In this article we tell you!

The environmental variables that influence psychological well-being at work follow a pattern. There are some characteristics which, if present in excess, are not harmful to the worker, while in others their excess or defect is. Warr’s so-called vitamin model tells us how the everyday aspects of the workplace affect mental health.

As if it were a circle, the well-being of workers directly and indirectly affects their behavior, the decisions they make, the way they relate to colleagues and their productivity. In this way, for Warr, work and mental health are related in a bidirectional way.

Psychological well-being at work

One of the most important psychosocial processes when it comes to having a better quality of life at work is psychological well-being. Peter Warr distinguishes between two types of workplace welfare:

Specific professional well-being, which refers to the feelings, both positive and negative, that people have about themselves in relation to the work they do.

which refers to the feelings, both positive and negative, that people have about themselves in relation to the work they do. Well-being without context it is broader in nature. It is influenced by all feelings, without referring specifically to anyone in particular.

“Well-being at work implies personal and environmental security, access to material goods to lead a dignified life, good health and good social relations, all of which are closely related to and underlie the freedom to make decisions and act”. -Sen-

These two types of occupational well-being are part of the worker’s mental health. This not only oscillates between discomfort or well-being, but also between several components:

Competition. It indicates the degree to which the worker has adequate emotional and cognitive resources to cope with the pressures and demands deriving from his or her job.

It indicates the degree to which the worker has adequate emotional and cognitive resources to cope with the pressures and demands deriving from his or her job. Aspiration. It reflects the extent to which the worker is motivated in his task, is attentive to the new opportunities that surround him and strives to achieve the objectives he considers important.

Other features of the vitamin model

Interdependence. It refers to the degree to which the worker combines workgroup approach and avoidance behaviors. An extreme approach or avoidance behaviors can lead to discomfort . For example, avoiding social contact at work can lead us to develop isolation behaviors and experience emotions such as loneliness, while excessive contact can generate symptoms of anxiety and the perception of not having intimacy.

It refers to the degree to which the worker combines workgroup approach and avoidance behaviors. . For example, avoiding social contact at work can lead us to develop isolation behaviors and experience emotions such as loneliness, while excessive contact can generate symptoms of anxiety and the perception of not having intimacy. Integrated operation. It is a component that refers to the person as a whole. It compiles the interactions that occur between the other four components of occupational mental health.

In this way Warr formulated his vitamin model, publishing it in 1987 in his book Work, unemployment and mental health, which in spanish means work, unemployment and mental health.

The vitamin model in the workplace

For Warr’s vitamin model, what influences the achievement of each of these 5 components are what he calls “determinants.” These determinants act like vitamins in the body of human beings.

Opportunity for control . It is the degree to which the work environment provides opportunities for the employee to exercise control over the activities and events that occur in it.

. It is the degree to which the work environment provides opportunities for the employee to exercise control over the activities and events that occur in it. Opportunities to put ours into practice skills idiosyncratic . It refers to the degree to which the work environment enhances or inhibits the development and use of skills that make the worker unique and unrepeatable. It is related to the use of knowledge and skills that are valued.

skills . It refers to the degree to which the work environment enhances or inhibits the development and use of skills that make the worker unique and unrepeatable. It is related to the use of knowledge and skills that are valued. Externally generated goals. Refers to work goals. It is an environmental determinant of health, because it is related to an employee’s perception of success. For example, if we can achieve a work goal we will feel effective and our sense of accomplishment will increase.

Furthermore..

Variety in the tasks we perform . If we have too little variety, we can say that work is monotonous, but if we have too much variety in tasks, we will speak of work overload.

. If we have too little variety, we can say that work is monotonous, but if we have too much variety in tasks, we will speak of work overload. Have clear and relevant information . It refers to the feedback from our bosses. It is the degree to which we know what our bosses expect of us, in relation to the work, and how they value it.

. It refers to the feedback from our bosses. It is the degree to which we know what our bosses expect of us, in relation to the work, and how they value it. Have a well-paying job .

. That we have elements that prioritize our physical safety .

. The opportunity for interpersonal relationships . It is the degree to which a job facilitates or hinders opportunities for interpersonal contact. The existence of adequate social contacts within the workplace is important for a worker’s mental health because they will reduce emotions such as loneliness.

. It is the degree to which a job facilitates or hinders opportunities for interpersonal contact. The existence of adequate social contacts within the workplace is important for a worker’s mental health because they will reduce emotions such as loneliness. This implies a socially valued position.

The vitamin model

All of these features act differently, depending on the dose. Therefore, Warr identifies two broad groups and classifies them based on how vitamins work in the body.

We know that deficiencies in vitamins B and C have negative health effects, but high levels do not. Traits that act like vitamins B and C include, for example, physical security, career prospects, compensation, or supportive supervision.

On the contrary, there are characteristics that act like vitamins A and D. These vitamins are characterized by the fact that both deficits and excesses negatively affect health and well-being. Here we find important aspects such as the variety of tasks in the position, the contact with colleagues or the number of objectives.

“Virtue is an acquired voluntary disposition, which consists of a middle ground between two bad extremes, one in excess and the other in defect”. -Aristotle-

In the field that interests us here, we can conclude that Warr’s vitamin model collects a large part of the contributions of psychology to the study of occupational psychological well-being, exposing how the environment and work variables affect the mental health of workers. workers.

