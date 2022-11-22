In this article we dispel a false myth, namely the one that claims that chocolate is bad for you. In fact, there are more and more scientific studies that seem to demonstrate the opposite, since the data collected show that eating chocolate is anything but a negative act for the Welfare of our body. Therefore, there is no need to torment yourself, the chocolate it’s good, let’s see better what the studies are based on. Although by many, it is still considered as a forbidden food, today we know that thanks to chocolate, our body receives evident beneficial effects, which are due to the property contained in the precious cocoa beans.

Here are ten reasons why you have to eat it. The first reason I want to highlight concerns i active principles contained in cocoa beans, which have extraordinary anti-inflammatory properties, also fighting diabetes and obesity. Indeed, pay close attention to what I am about to tell you, because, according to the latest studies, it seems that chocolate makes you lose weight, to be more precise, experts they claim that the more it is consumed, the more superfluous fat on the body is burned, thus bringing significant benefits on the figure.

Furthermore, cocoa beans can lower blood pressure. In particular, the seeds of the fondant are known thanks to their ability to increase the concentration of antioxidants in the blood. Therefore, consequently, for the same reasons the chocolate it also proves to be a memory balm. Since since it manages to reactivate blood circulation, it also acts accordingly on the nervous system, thus favoring the mechanics cognitive.

A real marvel for the elderly, but also for the younger ones, especially if they are facing a period of stress and confusion. The seeds are also widespread due to the fact that they promote the action of liver functions and intestinal flora. In particular, I want to highlight phenylethylamine and serotonin, which also have an action antidepressants and exciting, thus favoring the reduction of the phenomenon of depression.

Precisely for this reason, a new method of therapy is being developed, I am referring to chocolate therapy. Even in appearance cholesterol cocoa beans have beneficial effects on our body. In fact, the consumption of chocolate is able to increase the levels of good cholesterol and to lower them the cholesterol bad. All this due to stearic acid, which, when it is transformed into monounsaturated fatty acid, allows to increase the levels of good cholesterol present in the blood