This died at the age of 67 Roberto Maroni, former Minister of the Interior and member of the League. Maroni was also president of the Lombardy Region and Minister of Labour. He announced it to the family. “To those who asked him how he was, even in his last moments, he always replied ‘fine’. You were so Bobo, an incurable optimist. You have been a great husband, father and friend,” the relatives wrote.

Everyone, starting from the world of politics, is now using social media to greet Maroni. “A thought and a memory for Roberto Maroni. His intelligence and his political passion will be missed by everyone. Rest in peace”, writes the senator of the Democratic Party and head of Security of the dem secretariat, Enrico Borghi, on social networks.

“With the death of Roberto Maroni, Lombardy loses a serious and respectable person. For many of us he was a tenacious and always loyal political opponent. A hug to his loved ones”, writes the candidate of the Democratic Party for the Lombardy region, Pierfrancesco Majorino.

The president of the senators of Italia viva-Azione, Raffaella Paita, expressed “deep condolences for the death of Roberto Maroni and closeness to his family in this moment of pain”.

Instead, the political leader of Noi Moderati, Maurizio Lupi, entrusted his memory to a note. “We learn with pain of the death of Roberto Maroni – he writes – a friend, a person who knew how to interpret the political and social change of the Republic with style and moderation. We join in the pain of his family and loved ones”.

Also known by the Lombard secretary of the Democratic Party, Vinicio Peluffo. “On behalf of all the democrats of Lombardy, I express my deepest condolences to the family, friends and political community of the League”, he wrote.

“He was the first to come looking for me to offer me a candidacy. I refused but perhaps the idea of ​​being able to engage in active politics came to me from that episode”, writes Senator Claudio Borghi on Twitter.

“We are losing a point of reference,” writes Senator of Forza Italia and Vice-President of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri. of friendship, which has often been useful in delicate phases of the life of the center-right. I also remember the bond that united Roberto to Pinuccio Tatarella, whose memory he has always honored. Protagonist of political and institutional life, he remains an example of seriousness and constructive commitment ” .

And we could not miss the memory of his party mate, the Northern League Matteo Salvini, who inherited the secretariat of the League from Maroni in 2013. “Great secretary, super minister, excellent governor, Northern League always and forever. Fair winds Roberto ”, he writes.