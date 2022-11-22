Argentina’s only survivor from the last World Cup: “Before winning the America’s Cup, Leo had the weight of a country on his shoulders. Those who criticized him have now repented”

Nicolas Tagliafico is one of the very few Argentine survivors of the 2018 World Cup. It was Sampaoli’s Argentina: “In Russia we were at the end of an era: we made it through the group with difficulty and then we went out with France: yes, the future world champions, but for a while we had been traveling with water at our throats. And we sank”. From there Argentina restarted. With Lionel Scaloni as interim coach initially, the choice was to entrust the team to the former Lazio player who was also criticized by Maradona.

“And instead it was an excellent choice. He had been in the group as an assistant in Russia and when he took over the team nobody wanted it. The task was complicated for anyone and Scaloni introduced himself in the best way, saying ‘I’m here to help” He did a great job, he managed to restore confidence and security to the group and revive the national team’s sense of identity. We started to win and everyone, fans, press, players, himself, convinced themselves that not always you need great experience to be a good coach. We trusted him, and he put it in us. And we’ve come this far.”

Taking a lot of weight off you last year in the Copa America.

“Exactly. It was a fundamental step, because we hadn’t won anything for so many years. Players like Messi and Di Maria deserved it, and for us, who hadn’t lost the finals like them, it helped us believe more in ourselves. We haven’t lost in many games and we feel like saying: ‘We are here and we have to continue’. Emotionally that victory was the best thing that could have happened to us”. See also Qatar 2022: Mané and Nico Gonzalez miss the World Cup. Dybala in doubt

Maybe for Messi it’s worth even more.

“Yes, because ours is a group without names of the highest level, he is the plus, the determining player, the most important. And I feel that something important clicked last year. The victory in the Copa America freed him , he’s having more fun, he’s at ease. I think he’s started to understand that the national team doesn’t last forever and that he has to enjoy it more. Maybe it also depends on the fact that he has children who are growing up, and as a father maybe he thinks he has to play for them, not for the whole country. Leo has always had this tremendous weight on his shoulders: he felt he had to win for Argentina, for the people. And now he understands that he has to play for his children and enjoy everything in a more natural and authentic way. With these thoughts also came the victory that he so much desired and waited for. And now the last big dream remains: that of winning the World Cup”.

“Playing every game as if it were the last, starting with the debut against Saudi Arabia.”

People’s attitude towards Messi has also changed.

“I can understand that you tend to be results-driven, but it’s really crazy to think that there were people criticizing Leo. And why? Because he didn’t win a cup. And criticizing, they forgot that he made it to three finals. One thing complicated, very complicated. He hadn’t won, and he had been criticized. Now things have changed: I think whoever took it out on Leo regretted it. Rightly so: it was an unthinkable thing”. See also Messi is selling the ultra-luxury house in Miami

What surprises you most about Messi?

“The tranquility, the humility. Sometimes he seems almost shy, but if you get to know him he opens up and he’s someone you can talk to about everything. I think sometimes he doesn’t realize everything he conveys to people. He’s so it’s normal that you find it hard to believe”.

November 22, 2022 (change November 22, 2022 | 09:20)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

