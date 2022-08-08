This year the summer is hot and there is a need for protection from the various problems that you may have. You need to hydrate mainly and you can do it with water, but also with fruit and vegetables. In particular, there is one anti-hot diet capable of helping you to have the appropriate nutritional needs to experience the heat.

It is important not to skip any meals, even if the heat takes away your appetite. We must avoid going out and doing strenuous work in the central hours of the day. You have to drink water and take mineral salts.

Anti hot diet and advice

60% of our body is made up of water, we need to hydrate and maintain the right temperature. Drinking water with meals facilitates digestion and speeds up stomach emptying.

Remember not to drink water or other too cold drinks, even if they are tempting because you can have them congestion. An adult must replenish 2.5 liters of water a day, a liquid that is also taken through food, especially fruit and vegetables, which contain between 80 and 90 percent. On the other hand, those who have a diet rich in proteins (meat, eggs, etc.) should, however, drink even more to facilitate the elimination of nitrogenous waste.

Another ally of ours is the potassiuman essential mineral that is found mainly in the intercellular fluid and constitutes 5% of the content of minerals present in the body:

stimulates the action of the kidneys

eliminates waste

regulates neuromuscular activity and normalizes the heartbeat

reduces blood pressure

Furthermore, this mineral is an adjuvant for those who sweat a lot and for those who use diuretics. Potassium deficiency is manifested by rapid fatigue, reduced ability to react and muscle cramps. However, care must be taken because the pressure increases, so with supplements you should not overdo it.

In the summer, nature helps to replenish the necessary dose in a natural way to our body.

Here’s what to eat: