here’s who the VIP guests were

Annalisa she got married to her partner Francesco Muglia and the two have been really good at keeping privacy and confidentiality up around theirs marriage: very few clues socialvery armored ceremony and party and zero declarations (apart from a post from the singer) by the newlyweds. Those of the record-breaking artist and the manager of Costa Cruises should have been there wedding most pop of the year and, instead, what is known about it is very little. TO Tellarohowever, in the province of Spice where the party was held, some appeared vip invited by wife.

Annalisa decided to celebrate his marriage in two different phases. The singer and her boyfriend, originally from Padua but Genoese by adoption, got married in Assisi Thursday 29 June and the guests were few close friends: only the couple’s closest relatives and friends. The rookies newlyweds they then decided to celebrate a Tellaroin Liguria, a truly romantic location which, however, has been (partly) sealed off for the occasion. In fact, since the early hours of the afternoon, security has prevented anyone from approaching the exclusive venue where the party was to be held. The guests viphowever, have not gone unnoticed and therefore, here is the fan more curious (and patient) have seen the parade Maria De Filippi in an impeccable light yellow suit, accompanied by her friend Rudy Zerbi. Then came one of the colleagues from Annalisathat is to say Fabio Rovazzi and, then, again, the best friend of Clare Ferragnil’influencer Veronica Ferraro.

The words of the fans

Annalisa is one of the most popular and followed Italian singers and has many fansome of them tried to look out over the cliff that overlooked the place on the sea where the party. «I a marriage I’ve never seen him so mysterious» says a lady, interviewed by TGR. And another adds: «It is time that we are here to wait but everything is armored. I had never seen such a thing. Very good!».

