Cheeses are very popular and loved in Italy. Among the most eaten we find the grana padano, certainly one of the “symbols” of Italy. Its name derives from the processing technique used to produce it. In fact, when the milk solidifies it has a consistency in grains, which allows you to have a paste that is easy to work and maintain for long periods. Already in 1950, the standard production rules for this cheese were established. Having become famous in Italy, but also in the world, the lactose and galactose-free version has also been produced, which does not have industrial processes but a different maturation is faster. Obviously always with the necessary certifications.

Here’s why eating grana padano is good for your health: “crazy”

Grana padano cheese is quite beneficial for our body, obviously if eaten in the right quantities. It contains a lot of vitamins A and B and helps to assimilate sugars, proteins and fats. In 100 grams of product we find about 350 calories, but also 32 g of water, 33 g of total protein, 6 g of total amino acids, 29 g of fat and 0 g of fibre. There are also enough mineral salts.

As we have said before, it is quite healthy and beneficial for our body. In fact, it has antioxidant properties, which help support the body and perfect the production of red blood cells. It also improves bones and the nervous system. Furthermore, it gives a lot of energy thanks to vitamin B. It can also be eaten by children, obviously always consulting the doctor first. It has no particular contraindications but you still need to be careful or avoid it in case of allergies.

We can therefore say, except for particular cases, that it is a food that is good for our body. In fact, sometimes it also appears in weight loss diets as an afternoon snack, instead of yogurt or spreadable creams. Obviously, as in all cases, one must not overdo it.