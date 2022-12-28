The conductor and artistic director of Sanremo 2023 spoke to RTL 102.5 on the investigation underway to the singer for fake vaccines: “Let’s see what happens”











Il countdown per San Remo 2023 score -41 but for Madame time is running out like never before. The Venetian singer, Francesca Calearo at the registry office, is currently investigated for falsified anti-Covid vaccinations to obtain the Green Pass. His name was in fact on the patient list of a no-vax doctor arrested last February following the investigations by the Prosecutor of Vincenza, and his participation in the 73rd edition of the Festival is inevitably in the balance. The conductor and artistic director of Sanremo 2023 intervened on the matter for the first time Amadeuswho to the microphones of RTL 102.5 declared that it all depends on the timing.

Madame at risk Sanremo? What Amadeus says

“There is an investigation, until one is found guilty in my opinion he is innocent and so we wait.”

Amadeus wait-and-see. The conductor of the next Sanremo did not want to take positions regarding the situation of Madame, who – currently under investigation for false vaccinations, as well as the tennis player Camilla Giorgi – will have to wait for theresult of the investigation. The singer will have to prove her innocence, otherwise it is highly probable that her participation in the Ligurian kermesse is more than poisedas Amadeus himself suggests, who says he is sorry for the affair:

“To date Madame is in the competition, then let’s see what happens from here to the Festival, but I clearly hope that everything will be resolved, that everything will go well, because it would be a real shame for the public not to hear Madame’s song.”

The other previews

If on the one hand Amadeus is forced to wait for justice to take its course, on the other he cannot hide a large dose of enthusiasm in view of Sanremo 2023. Again during the interview with RTL 102.5, the presenter said he was charged and confident in all the other artists, from the “usual” ones like Georgia (“There are singers who improve the piece they sing. Very few know how to do it and, one of these, is Giorgia. She brings a great piece to Sanremo that will become even more beautiful”) to the “new talents” such as Rosa Chemical (“It will make us dance a lot”) or Levante (his song will be “a female catchphrase”) or even of great comebacks like that of Paula and Clare (“Get ready to dance with Furore, it will also happen at the Ariston”).

