a heart expert explains how you can lower your blood pressure without medication.

Permanently elevated blood pressure (over 140 / 90 mmHg) is one of the greatest risk factors for heart attacks and strokes. Over a longer period of time, it causes damage to the blood vessels, which in turn become narrower and stiffer.

Dyes, such as those found in dark berries or cocoa, keep the vessels supple and protect against inflammation, as does the supply of omega-3 fatty acids. The minerals potassium (found in vegetables and legumes) and magnesium (found in vegetables) also play an important role in blood pressure regulation.

Indigenous Kuna do not have high blood pressure

The Kuna, an indigenous people primarily settled on the Caribbean’s San Blas Islands, are world champions in drinking cocoa, at least five cups a day and more, from toddlers to the elderly. They take in a lot of flavanols every day, probably the highest levels in the world. Therein lies the secret of their healthy blood pressure, as scientists have discovered. Incidentally, cocoa also improves memory function.

These foods lower blood pressure

1. Cocoa

Cocoa is rich in flavanols, a group of phytochemicals that increase nitric oxide (NO) production in the body

stimulate vessels. This bioactive molecule dilates the vessels and provides elasticity. In addition, it has an anti-inflammatory effect.

Flavonoids protect the large arteries in the heart, brain and legs. Eat up to 30 g of dark chocolate (at least 70 percent cocoa content) daily or add cocoa nibs to your muesli.