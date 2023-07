It is the first scientific breakthrough since the disease was diagnosed more than a hundred years ago. And it is a blood test – which has just been approved by the American FDA – which will be able to predict whether a pregnant woman with high blood pressure (which means 90 mm/Hg up for the minimum and 140 mm/Hg for the maximum ) is in the two weeks following the test at risk of pre-eclampsia, a serious disease that causes disability and often death.

