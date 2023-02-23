More vegetables, whole grains, physical activity, and never give up light snacks and physical movement. Here are the healthy foods and behaviors that lower blood sugar and prevent diabetes and hyperglycemia.

The high blood sugar is the condition of hyperglycemia to indicate the presence of high sugar levels (hence glucose) in the blood compared to normal values. Laboratory analyzes for a healthy, adult body should indicate normal blood sugar values ​​between 70 and 100 milligrams/deciliter (mg/dl) after 8 hours of fasting. Beyond this threshold, the clinical picture could suggest a current diabetes (when the values ​​are greater than 126 mg/dl at least twice). In people with fasting blood sugar between 101 and 125 mg/dl we speak of “prediabetes”.

Hyperglycemia may occasionally be present even in non-diabetic persons but affected by a stroke or heart attack. Furthermore, a clear distinction must be made between glycemia e glycemic index (Here for an in-depth study by Professor Alberto Ritieni on this topic and on the “false” food myths).

Il Ministry of Health runs campaigns to raise awareness of this condition among patients. It is important to be able to recognize high blood sugar, as if left untreated, it can cause serious health problems. It can become dangerous if it is very high or remains high for long periods.

Nutrition is often the best “cure”. to prevent or lower it when the value threshold is exceeded.

It is important to start with the causes that make this “thermometer” rise.

The main cause of hyperglycemia is undoubtedly diabetes, so much so that it is considered the criterion for diagnosing the disease. But the increase in values ​​can also be favored by other factors, such as:

Stress;

Illnesses (even a simple cold is enough);

Excessive food intake (it is also risky not to follow the diet plan recommended by a doctor;

little exercise;

Dehydration (drinking little water);

Missing a dose of your diabetes medicine, or taking the wrong dose

Taking an overdose of medications to raise blood sugar prescribed if you have hypoglycemia (low blood sugar);

Taking steroid drugs (for example cortisone or anti-inflammatories).

Occasional episodes of “wrong” or rising values ​​can also occur in children and young adults during their growth spurt.

There are other diseases and conditions, although rarer, that can cause hyperglycemia:

Acromegaly, clinical syndrome due to elevated circulating levels of growth hormone;

Acute stress (in response to severe trauma, such as following a heart attack or stroke);

Long-term kidney disease;

Cushing’s syndrome;

Hyperthyroidism;

pancreatic cancer;

Pancreatitis;

Infections or inflammations

Blood sugar could also increase following the intake of drugs such as tricyclic antidepressants, diuretics, adrenaline, estrogens (birth control pills and hormone replacement therapy, lithium, phenytoin, aspirin).

What to eat to lower blood sugar?

The principle of one balanced and adequate diet to the state of health it is especially true in case of high blood sugar or to keep it low. The doctor claims it Marco Miranispecialist in Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases Irccs Humanitas.

In fact, hyperglycemia is favored by an unbalanced diet, with an excessive consumption of sugars, saturated and trans fats, and refined carbohydrates. Patients with diabetes, therefore, in addition to following the indicated therapies, should also pay attention to their diet.

The Mediterranean diet protects us from hyperglycemia

The expert’s suggestion is to follow the Mediterranean diet as much as possible, because:

Rich in fibers contained in verdure (which should always, when possible, be increased, especially the fresh broadleaf ones);

(which should always, when possible, be increased, especially the fresh broadleaf ones); Limit your consumption fruit containing higher amounts of sugars (such as grapes, bananas, figs, or dried fruit);

containing higher amounts of sugars (such as grapes, bananas, figs, or dried fruit); Provides a moderate consumption of cheeses (they should be eaten in moderation, no more than 2-3 times a week, favoring fresh ones such as ricotta, fiordilatte, primosale and avoiding the fatter ones such as mascarpone, gorgonzola or aged ones);

(they should be eaten in moderation, no more than 2-3 times a week, favoring fresh ones such as ricotta, fiordilatte, primosale and avoiding the fatter ones such as mascarpone, gorgonzola or aged ones); Allows consumption of skimmed yogurt (better thin) e skimmed milk ;

(better thin) e ; It is rich in antioxidant foods, anti-inflammatories and with vitamins.

– Here are the rules for following the Mediterranean diet.

Foods to limit to prevent hyperglycemia

There are foods that help raise blood sugar levels. Also in this case the Mediterranean diet is preferable because:

Limit your consumption of meat (especially red meat);

It requires a moderate consumption of lean and white meats;

Instead of meat, he generally prefers other healthier sources of protein, such as those contained in legumes and fish (blue fish is better).

Do Carbohydrates Raise Blood Sugar?

The experts advise against the consumption of refined carbohydrates. To lower blood sugar (or prevent hyperglycemia), therefore, they should be replaced by:

Whole grains (to be consumed in any case with limitation).

Carbohydrates (preferably wholemeal bread and pasta) must in any case be taken on a daily basis and distributed throughout the day as it must be remembered that, as diabetics say, “fats burn in the fire of carbohydrates”.

The right seasonings

Furthermore, foods should be seasoned as much as possible:

Raw with extra virgin olive oil (to be dosed in moderation);

(to be dosed in moderation); Con spices and herbs instead of salt.

Eat less, eat better

Among the causes that favor hyperglycemia are:

Meals that are too abundant and eaten at inadvisable times (late evening);

Voracious and fast chewing;

Consumption of alcohol;

Sedentary life and stress.

Therefore, in addition to consuming the foods indicated above, one should reduce portionsregulating the amount of calories ingested to avoid glycemic peaks.

Better to chew slowly to aid digestion and increase not only the taste and recognition of flavours, but also the sense of satiety, so as to allay the perennial hunger typical of those who eat little.

Finally it is appropriate stop drinking alcohol.

The experts of San Donato Group offer other suggestions for patients who are not yet hyperglycemic. They recommend:

Limit sweets as much as possible (once a week);

Abolish sugary drinks and soft drinks (fruit juices and carbonated sweet drinks);

Eat red meat once a week;

Eliminate fats such as cold cuts or excessive condiments (gravies and sauces) from the diet.

What to do if hyperglycemia leads to diabetes?

Diabetic sufferers must follow the advice and proposed therapies of the reference diabetes specialists, but there are a series of daily precautions that can help contain risk factors and decrease blood sugar levels. Among the main causes of diabetes are obesity and overweight, often due to a wrong lifestyle, in which no physical activity is practiced.

– Here is an in-depth analysis of the complications due to diabetes, an increasingly widespread social disease.

Therefore, you must:

Participate in sporting activity on a regular basis (applies to everyone, diabetics and non-diabetics), as it helps to contain weight and favors the use of sugar by the body, which transforms it into energy and burns it quickly.

(applies to everyone, diabetics and non-diabetics), as it helps to contain weight and favors the use of sugar by the body, which transforms it into energy and burns it quickly. Those who are unable to insert adequate time for training into their daily organization could divide their physical activity into several moments during the day, of shorter duration but which, over the course of the week, make it possible to achieve the set objectives.

The importance of snacking and strategies for physical activity

Another valid strategy to get out of laziness and perennial hunger is to:

Accompany physical activity with other commitments (for example, talking to friends on the phone or listening to music while going for a brisk jog);

(for example, talking to friends on the phone or listening to music while going for a brisk jog); Don’t give up on snacking mid-morning and afternoon, preferring healthy foods (fresh fruit, dried fruit, low-fat yogurt). This practice helps not to arrive at dinner with the desire to empty the refrigerator!

The recommended sports are those aerobics, to be practiced with a frequency of 3-4 times a week. The following disciplines are preferred:

running;

Cycling;

Marcia;

Gymnastics;

I swim;

Cross country skiing;

Canoe;

Danza.

Even alone brisk walking outdoors for 30 minutes a day brings significant benefits to body and mind (puts you in a good mood).

Stress also promotes high blood sugar, due to the increased secretion of hormones that increase blood glucose values. Include in your daily routine, especially in the most tiring periods, relaxation exercises e mindfulness, yogae meditation. They can bring benefits to your mood and decrease your stress level.

Sleeping well helps counteract hyperglycemia

Having a regular night’s rest helps the body stay healthy. Little rest and a irregular sleep-wake rhythm they promote hyperglycemia, just like stress. Avoiding caffeine and chocolate in the hours preceding sleep, not exposing yourself to screens such as those of television, computers or smartphones and creating a routine that introduces the body to rest can be simple tricks to sleep better.

Drinking water is important

One of the consequences of hyperglycemia is dehydration. Drinking plenty of water helps to stay hydrated and to eliminate excess glucose through the urine.