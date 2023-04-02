High hopes from this unexpected remedy. Here is the innovative method to try to lower high cholesterol

Thinking about health is one of the most important things we can do for ourselves. Health is the foundation upon which we build our lives and well-being, and without it, all other things become less important.

In this article, which has no scientific value, but only information, we want to talk about an innovative method that helps lower high cholesterol. The high cholesterol it is a common condition that can increase the risk of heart and vascular disease. In the rest of the article, we’ll show what it is and how it works method to help reduce high cholesterol and improve overall health.

Here is the method to lower high cholesterol

Having high cholesterol means having high blood cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is produced by our body and which is also found in foods of animal origin. When blood cholesterol levels get too high, they can build up deposits in the walls of the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. In the rest of the article, we will show an innovative method that helps lower high cholesterol naturally and without side effects unwanted.

According to a study by the Department of Nutrition and Metabolism of the Superior Council of Scientific Research of Madrid, drink sparkling water it can lower the levels of “bad” cholesterol in the blood. The research involved 20 women who drank a liter of sparkling mineral water a day for two months and showed a significant lowering of the cholesterol. This positive effect of sparkling water has been attributed to the presence of chlorine, bicarbonate and sodium in its composition.

High cholesterol is an increasingly common problem, often caused by bad eating habits and of life. However, the symptoms can be subtle and difficult to recognize. Some warning signs include the appearance of fatty plaques in the cornea, a sense of fatigue or tightness in the chest, or a persistent headache. High blood cholesterol levels can cause serious problems such as strokes or heart attacks; therefore, it is important to see a doctor if you have any symptoms of this type. In case of confirmation of high cholesterol levels, the doctor can indicate the therapy to be followed and an adequate diet, perhaps combined with sparkling water which seems to have positive effects.