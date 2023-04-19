High cholesterol, the best foods to fight it: attention to detail

The secret of your well-being starts from the table, by including these dishes in your diet you can say goodbye to excess cholesterol!

Health is a precious treasure that we often take for granted, forgetting that our well-being largely depends on the choices we make every day. At the heart of these choices, we find a fundamental element: thediet.

It can be a powerful medicine or, conversely, a slow and insidious poison. One of the crucial aspects of a healthy and balanced diet is the ability to fight high cholesterol, a silent enemy that, if not kept under control, can seriously threaten our heart and our health. But what are the best foods to fight cholesterol? It’s time to clarify and find out how to transform our table into a bulwark of health and well-being.

High cholesterol? A balanced diet and a little physical activity will solve the problem, especially by bringing these foods to the table

To understand how to act on cholesterol, it is important to know that it is a fatty substance produced by our body and present in some foods, necessary for the proper functioning of cells. However, high blood cholesterol levels can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and for this reason it is essential to know and consume those foods that can help us keep it under control.

A winning strategy to combat high cholesterol is to pay attention to the quality of fats in our diet. It is essential to prefer i unsaturated fatssuch as those contained in theextra virgin olive oilin oily fish such as salmonlo mackerel and the tunaand in nights, almonds and other dried fruit, to the detriment of saturated fats, present in products of animal origin and in industrial foods. Unsaturated fats help reduce the level of “bad” cholesterol (LDL) in the blood, while promoting the increase of “good” cholesterol (HDL).

Another precious ally in the fight against cholesterol is the fiber, especially the soluble one, which helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol in our body. Foods rich in soluble fiber are, for example,avenalegumes such as beans, lentils e cecithe bodiesthe perethe plums and vegetables like broccoli e carrots. It is also advisable to include foods that contain them in our diet phytosterolsplant compounds can reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the blood, which are mainly found in Whole grains, green leafy vegetables e semi.



To keep cholesterol under control, it is also useful limit the consumption of simple sugars and refined carbohydratesinstead preferring complex carbohydrates such as whole grains. Finally, let’s not forget the importance of one active and healthy lifestyleengage in regular physical activity, avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption they are mantras to follow absolutely to guarantee us a healthier and longer life and it is never too late to embrace an adequate lifestyle, starting right from the table.