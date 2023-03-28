According to a recent study, in addition to the specific medicines to lower the levels of “bad” cholesterol, we have an unexpected natural remedy available. Here’s what it is.

Over the years, several studies have looked into finding natural ways to lower cholesterol levels. But recent research has revealed a truly surprising one.

According to the latest study conducted by the Department of Nutrition and Metabolism of the Superior Council of Scientific Research of Madrid, drinking sparkling water would have a positive impact on blood cholesterol levels. According to experts, drinking a liter of sparkling mineral water a day would lower the level of so-called “bad” cholesterol in a very significant way.

The unexpected power of sparkling water on cholesterol levels was demonstrated following the Spanish research, which involved 20 women participants aged between 25 and 60 years. For the first two months the volunteers drank natural oligomineral water daily, therefore not sparkling. While, for the following two months, the women drank a liter of sparkling mineral water every day, rich in chlorine, bicarbonate and sodium. Well, the data that emerged from the monitoring was really unexpected! Researchers, in fact, have noticed a significant lowering of blood cholesterol levels, precisely in the months in which women drank sparkling water. But how to realize that you have cholesterol above the guard levels?

High cholesterol, how to realize you have high levels

There are many people who suffer from high cholesterol. This problem is increasingly widespread, above all, due to poor eating and living habits. However, it is not easy to realize that you have high blood cholesterol levels right away. Not surprisingly, cholesterol is considered a subtle pathology.

However, there are some symptoms that could trigger the alarm bells such as, for example, the appearance of lipid plaques in the cornea, feeling a sense of fatigue or tightness in the chest, or still often suffering from persistent headaches. Clearly, the symptoms are different, but the consequences of cholesterol can be very serious for everyone. We remind you that high levels of cholesterol in the blood can trigger events such as strokes or heart attacks, therefore, in the event of discomfort of this type, it is strongly recommended to consult the opinion of your trusted doctor.

If too high levels of cholesterol in the blood should be confirmed by the analysis, the doctor will indicate the therapy to follow as well as the most suitable diet for the situation, perhaps combined with the consumption of sparkling water.