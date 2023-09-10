High-Level Meeting in La Paz Aims to Transform Medical Curriculum in Bolivia

Transforming the Medical Curriculum: Bolivian Health System Holds High-Level Meeting in La Paz

La Paz, Bolivia, August 24, 2023 (PAHO) – A high-level meeting is currently underway in La Paz, Bolivia, with the aim of raising awareness among faculty members and decision-makers in the health system about the need to transform the curriculum for medical training. This meeting, scheduled to continue until August 26, brings together authorities from the health system and medical schools to define effective guidelines and methodologies for incorporating transversal topics in medical education that align with Bolivia’s public health policy.

The current challenge in Bolivia is to implement the SAFCI (Community and Intercultural Family Health) health policy in the training of doctors. The Sectoral Plan for Comprehensive Development to Live Well in the Health Sector (PSDI-S) sets out the goal of establishing a Unified Health System (SUS) by focusing on comprehensive management of human resources in health. To achieve this goal, it is essential to update the curriculum and optimize the medical profile of professionals.

The meeting kicked off with the presence of key stakeholders, including the Minister of Health and Sports, María Renée Castro, the rector of the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés, Óscar Heredia Vargas, and representatives from the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO). In her opening remarks, Minister Castro expressed her confidence that the meeting would achieve high-impact results and set a critical path for the future of medical education in Bolivia.

During the event, experts delivered keynote presentations on various topics, including Primary Health Care (PHC), Interpersonal Education (IPE), and scientific research. The consensus among experts is that these elements should be integrated into the undergraduate training curriculum for doctors. Despite previous efforts, implementation of PHC as an intervention strategy in Bolivia remains a challenge; however, it is recognized that the components of PHC are implicit in the SAFCI policy.

Over the following days, additional presentations will be made by experts, both national and international, on topics such as the implementation of research in the medical curriculum. This initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of Health and Sports, the Universidad Mayor de San Andrés, the Association of Medical Schools ABOLFAM, and technical cooperation from PAHO/WHO.

The need for a paradigm shift in the planning and management of undergraduate and postgraduate training in health sciences careers is evident. The focus should be on competency-based training, interprofessional learning programs, flexible curricula, and strengthening teaching capacity. By redefining the responsibility and social commitment of medical professionals, these transformations aim to ensure that the training aligns with the health needs of the population.

As the challenges faced by the health system continue to evolve, it is crucial to adapt training programs to respond to the ever-changing social, economic, and health contexts. The lessons learned from events such as the COVID-19 epidemic highlight the importance of continuous improvement and the need to bridge the gaps in healthcare capabilities.

The outcomes of this meeting are expected to mark a milestone in the transformation of medical education in Bolivia and contribute to the development of a robust and effective health system.

