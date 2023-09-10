George Springer’s Two Home Runs Propel Blue Jays to Victory Over Royals

George Springer led the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday with two home runs and four RBIs. The win improves the Blue Jays’ record to 79-63, their best this season, and keeps them in the hunt for the last wild card spot in the American League playoffs.

Springer’s first home run came off Zach Greinke in the fourth inning, and he added another off rookie Ángel Zerpa in the seventh. It was his 21st career game with multiple home runs and his first this year. The outfielder now has 19 home runs for the season.

Pitcher Kevin Gausman was also impressive for the Blue Jays, striking out 10 batters over eight innings and allowing only one run and two hits. Gausman’s performance contributed to the team’s fifth win in six games and their 6-2 record in September.

Despite the loss, several Royals players from Venezuela and Puerto Rico made notable contributions. Venezuelans Maikel García, Salvador Pérez, and Edward Olivares had a combined 1 hit, 1 run scored, and 1 RBI. Puerto Ricans MJ Meléndez and Nelson Velázquez both went 0 for 3 at the plate.

For the Blue Jays, Dominican Vladimir Guerrero went 1 for 4 with one run scored, while Mexican Alejandro Kirk went 0 for 3 but scored a run.

The Blue Jays will continue their series against the Royals as they aim to secure a playoff spot in the final weeks of the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

