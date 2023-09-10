Home » Sara López won her eighth Archery World Cup
Sara Lopezthe Colombian archer, achieved a historic milestone by being crowned champion for the eighth time in the Archery World Cupin an exciting competition held in Hermosillo, Mexico.

In the final Sara beat the Dane, Tanja Gellenthien, by just one point, consolidating its dominance in the female compound category and adding his sixth consecutive victory in the World Cup.

Sara expressed her amazement and gratitude for the victory by saying: “I’m in shock. My goal was to stay focused on my shots, do my best and I achieved that. The Mexican public has helped me keep my spirits up and win this title.”

Sara López demonstrated a high level throughout the season, reserving her best performance for the final. Her previous achievements include silver medals at the Archery World Cup, in Antalya and Medellinas well as a fourth place in Pariswhich gave him the confidence to improve even more in this ultimate competition.

Dafne Quinterothe local favorite, took the bronze medal after her confrontation with the Korean archer Cho Su Awho had previously lost to Gellenthien in the semi-finals.

Sara López defeated the Indian, Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the quarterfinals and beat the Korean Cho, in great form, in the semifinals, with a good performance.

The final ranking of the women’s compound category was as follows:

Sara Lopez, Colombia
Tanja Gellenthien, Denmark Dafne Quintero, Mexico Cho Su A, Korea Aditi Gopichand Swami, India Ella Gibson, Great Britain Jyothi Surekha Vennam, India Liko Arreola, United States

