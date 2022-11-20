Home News Vandals deface the statue of Carlo Sgorlon in the center of Udine
News

Vandals deface the statue of Carlo Sgorlon in the center of Udine

by admin
Vandals deface the statue of Carlo Sgorlon in the center of Udine

UDINE. Vandals defaced the statue of Carlo Sgorlon with a spray can during the night between Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November, which had been inaugurated in front of the Udine library on the morning of Saturday 20.

The bronze statue of the “singer” of Friuli, created by the artist Calogero Condello, winner of the competition organized by the Udine administration to commemorate the figure and work of the great Friulian writer, has been positioned in Piazza Marconi.

The ceremony

The city of Udine pays homage to one of its singers: the veil has been removed from the statue of Sgorlon

Cristian Rigo

See also  "Strong and stable government, clear messages from Italy despite the difficulties"

You may also like

Increase transportation efforts and strengthen price supervision (effectively...

Pellegai murder-suicide: joint funeral for the two victims

Current affairs news 丨 On the first day...

He does not pay the tax authorities 400...

From 00:00 to 13:00 on November 20, there...

From Prascorsano to Canischio, gangs keep towns alive

Earthquake in the Marches, new shock of magnitude...

[Fairyland Zhangjiajie Peak Fans the World—Focus on the...

The artist from Udine Celiberti turns 93: “My...

The tragedy of Pellegai, composed grief at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy