UDINE. Vandals defaced the statue of Carlo Sgorlon with a spray can during the night between Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November, which had been inaugurated in front of the Udine library on the morning of Saturday 20.

The bronze statue of the “singer” of Friuli, created by the artist Calogero Condello, winner of the competition organized by the Udine administration to commemorate the figure and work of the great Friulian writer, has been positioned in Piazza Marconi.