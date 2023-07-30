Home » Bajoor blast: The culprits will definitely be punished, Prime Minister
News

Bajoor blast: The culprits will definitely be punished, Prime Minister

Bajoor blast: The culprits will definitely be punished, Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in a telephone conversation with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Federal Communications Minister Maulana Asaad Mahmood said that the criminals will be definitely punished.
Web Desk: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Federal Communications Minister Maulana Asaad Mehmood separately and expressed his regret and condolence over the explosion at the workers’ convention in Bajaur.
Talking to Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Maulana Asad Mehmood, the Prime Minister said that he is deeply sorry for the loss of precious lives, he shares your grief equally, the criminals will be punished truly, the end of terrorism is the pledge of the entire nation. Heartfelt condolences to the affected families.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also prayed for the elevation of the status of the martyrs, patience for the families of Jameel and the speedy recovery of the injured. directed by

