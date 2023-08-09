High-speed train blocked between Bologna and Florence, anarchist trail due to false bomb threat: “Terrorism investigations”

It is the anarchist trail that the investigators are following after what happened along the high-speed line between Bologna and Florence which yesterday, August 8, it was interrupted from 19.00 for checks between the towns of Idice and San Pellegrino. In the tunnel between Idice and San Pellegrino, in the border area between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, Polfer and Digos found two damaged security cameras at the entrance to the tunnel, as well as a control unit.

The Dda of Florence investigates an attack on transport safety with the aggravating circumstance of terrorism. According to the investigators, the gesture would be linked to the eviction that took place yesterday in Florence which affected the Corsica social center (two militants are still on the roof while about twenty antagonists staged a protest garrison in front of the prosecutor’s office).

The dynamics

Yesterday the line was interrupted after a train driver saw some people along the railway line and a man went to the SOS column in the tunnel to announce a bomb, which was not found. According to what was reconstructed, there were intruders along the high-speed line between Bologna and Florence. One of them approached the Sos column and used it to say that there was a bomb. At that point, in the long tunnel of the line, a border area between Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, the driver of a passing train also sounded the alarm, to specify that he had seen people in the tunnel. A few minutes and the first patrols of the railway police and Rfi technicians arrived on the spot.

Given the situation, the scientific police were also called who, with carts and torches, began to inspect the tunnel in search of the alleged bomb, meter by meter.

However, there was no trace of the bomb but the operations lasted for several hours. This is why the high-speed rail traffic has been diverted to the ordinary line. Traffic was partially diverted to the local tracks where heavy delays accumulated: up to 150 minutes at 11pm, especially between the stations of Florence and Bologna.

Meanwhile, already from the next few hours, Polfer intends to ask for the seizure of the column used for the call. The aim is to look for any footprints and trace who triggered the bomb threat. For now, the only thing she knows is that the voice she called has no particular dialectal inflections.

