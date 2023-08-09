On this website, you can freely explore your old favorite games

Time for a little trip into the past. On the NoClip website, you can relive your old favorite games from a whole new perspective.

Bild: NoClip (Screenshot)

For many people, the early 2000s were their entry point into the world of gaming. Consoles like the PlayStation 2 or the Nintendo Gamecube were on everyone’s lips and a multitude of iconic games saw the light of day. Final Fantasy X, Metroid Prime or Halo to name just a few examples.

The NoClip website allows us to explore these games again. And in a way that was not possible at the time. Detached from rigid camera settings and invisible walls, which were still common practice at the time, we can fly through selected levels in order to look at them calmly and from every imaginable angle. Guaranteed nostalgia feeling!

The following consoles are available:

Nintendo Wii

Nintendo GameCube

Nintendo 3DS

Nintendo DS

Nintendo 64

PlayStation 2

Xbox

PC

In addition, a few “experimental” games are listed on the website. An overview of all available games can be found here. Is controlled with the arrow keys or WASD. The camera speed can be adjusted using the mouse wheel. In addition, individual layers can be shown and hidden if desired. This gives you an even better idea of ​​how the worlds were originally set up.

What games would you like to explore? Let us know in the comments.