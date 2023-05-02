high voltage after the death of Sheikh Khader Adnan

Ansa Over twenty rockets have been fired since Gaza verso Israel, following the announcement of the death in prison of Sheikh Khader Adnan, one of the leaders of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank. According to military radio, one of the rockets fell on a construction site in Sderot, where it is seriously injured. Four rockets were intercepted in flight by the Iron Dome defense system while the others fell on Israeli territory. Israel responded with artillery strikes in Gaza. The army has ordered residents of Israeli areas around Gaza and the city of Sderot to stay “close to shelters”.

From Gaza, Islamic Jihad immediately accused Israel of being responsible for Adnan’s death in prison. “This crime – she warned in a statement – will not go away without a reaction”.

The death of Khader Adnan after 86 days of hunger strike 44-year-old Sheikh Khader Adnan died after an 86-day hunger strike, the Israeli prison service said, according to which he was found unconscious in his cell overnight and was transferred to a nearby hospital where it was confirmed the death. Adnan was arrested for the tenth time in February on suspicion of being part of a terrorist organization. The protagonist of other hunger strikes in the past, the sheikh enjoyed great popularity and his death risks fueling violence.

The PNA’s reaction: “It is a deliberate assassination” Harsh reaction of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to the death of Sheikh Khader Adnan. Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammed Shtayeh, quoted by the Wafa news agency, accused Israel of having carried out “a deliberate assassination” and of being guilty of medical negligence. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has called for the establishment of an international commission to investigate the circumstances of the death. He also anticipated that he will refer the matter to the International Criminal Court.



