Vaccine-free entry to the United States proves that Djokovic is expected to enter the US Open | US Open | US Open

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 02, 2023]As the US government announced today that it will end the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for international travelers starting May 11, this will make the current No. Djokovic, able to participate in this year’s US Open.

Novak Djokovic, 35, is one of the most high-profile players not to have been vaccinated against COVID-19, which kept him out of last year’s U.S. Open. US Open).

Djokovic has not been able to enter the United States this year after applying for a special entry permit from the U.S. government to participate in the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open losses in March.

Djokovic was expelled from the Australian Open last year for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. He once said that he would rather miss the Grand Slam than get vaccinated.

Djokovic has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles in his career, including 3 at the US Open. The hard-court major will be held from August 28 to September 10 this year.

(Reposted from Central News Agency/Responsible editor: Ye Ping)