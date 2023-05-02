Home » Activision Blizzard’s monthly active users return to normal after final quarter of 2022 – Gamereactor
Activision Blizzard's monthly active users return to normal after final quarter of 2022

Activision Blizzard's monthly active users return to normal after final quarter of 2022

As part of its Q1 2023 financial report, Activision Blizzard gave us an insight into the player numbers for its respective games. After a very impressive final quarter of 2022, the big gaming company is now posting monthly active user numbers more in line with what it’s used to.

As the report shows, MAU from January 1 to March 31 showed that Activision games dropped from 111 million to 98 million, and Blizzard games nearly split in two, from 45 million to 27 million. The King’s game actually went from 233 million to 243 million.

In terms of what is driving this change, expect fewer players, as in late 2022, Activision releases Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, while Blizzard launches Overwatch 2, all three games Walk out the gate and attract a large number of players.

