According to the Higher Institute of Health, the confirmed cases of Nile fever in Italy rise to 25.

There were 6 in the previous bulletin updated on 26 July. There is currently no vaccine. The most serious symptoms occur, on average, in less than 1% of infected people (1 in 150 people) and include high fever, tremors, convulsions, up to paralysis and coma. Some neurological effects may be permanent. In the most severe cases (about 1 in a thousand) the virus can cause lethal encephalitis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook