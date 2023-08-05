Fire in the tunnel of the Variante di valico – News

A lorry carrying biscuits caught fire during the night in the A1 pass variant between Bologna and Florence, in the base tunnel, south carriageway.





Several teams of firefighters intervened on the spot, around 3.30 and put out the blaze and made the area safe. During the operations the traffic was stopped, no people were involved.





Shortly after 8 the section with traffic circulating on one lane was partially reopened, while the second lane of the motorway was also reopened shortly before 10.





The restoration of full practicability of the section, explains Autostrade per l’Italia, was possible thanks to the timely intervention of the fire brigade, with four tankers and 20 men assisted by two teams of the fire service of the Florence section management of Autostrade who it also fielded about 50 men and about 15 vehicles including sweepers, lifting platforms, motor loaders, demountables, mobile cranes and tow trucks. In addition, two teams distributed water to users in line. On the spot, at the moment, there are six km of traffic jams decreasing towards Florence and three km of traffic jams decreasing on the A1 Panoramica between Sasso Marconi and Aglio towards Florence.



