The Jiaxing Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch Relay in Hangzhou Creates a Spectacular Success

The Jiaxing Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch Relay in Hangzhou was a complete success. The relay took place on September 10 and involved 170 torchbearers. Starting from Zicheng Heritage Park, the torch was passed along an 8.8-kilometer route, showcasing Jiaxing’s historical and cultural significance.

The success of the torch relay was attributed to efficient and overall promotion efforts. A torch relay work leading group was established, and a special work class comprising various departments was formed to ensure smooth operations. The “1+6” work plan and a rigorous promotion mechanism were implemented to achieve the goal of a “safe, smooth, and wonderful” relay.

The route for the Jiaxing Station torch relay was carefully planned to highlight the city’s ancient charm and modern appeal. Divided into three chapters, the route passed through historical and cultural landmarks such as Zicheng Heritage Park, Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, and Nanhu Revolutionary Memorial Hall. Important sites including Nanhu Lakeside and Shoumoubang were also included in the route.

The ceremony accompanying the torch relay emphasized the cultural atmosphere of Jiaxing as a “Jiangnan Water Town.” The starting and closing ceremonies featured visuals that highlighted the city’s historical connection to the revolutionary red boat. Traditional culture and modern sports were integrated into the program displays along the route, showcasing local intangible cultural heritage and energetic performances.

The torch relay in Jiaxing received widespread attention and publicity. Over 30 central media outlets and nearly 200 reporters from provincial and municipal media covered the event. The reports garnered a circulation volume of over 100 million. Mainstream media at various levels also live-streamed the relay, attracting over 2 million online viewers. Social media platforms were abuzz with short videos of torchbearers, sparking positive comments and discussions about Jiaxing’s environment and thoughtful arrangements.

Overall, the Jiaxing Station of the 19th Asian Games Torch Relay in Hangzhou was a resounding success, showcasing the city’s rich cultural heritage and garnering widespread attention and excitement. The relay serves as a testament to Jiaxing’s commitment to hosting the Asian Games and its ability to organize and execute large-scale events.

