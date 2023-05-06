his car collided with a truck

And mortal accident on the A14 it cost one’s life 27 year old girl. The dynamic is that of one head-on collision between the car in which the victim was traveling and a lorry. The accident occurred in the area of San Benedetto del Tronto (Ascoli Piceno) around 7pm. There was nothing they could do for the girl.





Fatal accident on the A14, a 27-year-old dies

As reported by ‘Il Resto del Carlino’, the accident occurred around 7 pm along the A14.

The car in which a girl was traveling collided with a truck at the toll booth Grottammaremore precisely – writes ‘Ansa’ – at km 301 in the direction of Ancona.

Fatal accident on the A14, a 27-year-old dies after a collision with a truck





As the agencies point out, in that stretch of motorway there is a worksite for the modernization of the Croci gallery, in the San Benedetto del Tronto area, for this there is a deviation to decongest the transit of vehicles.

According to the first reconstructions provided by Autostrade per l’Italia, the victim was traveling at high speed in his Volkswagen Up and after taking the detour along the opposite lane, he would have invaded the opposite direction.

At that moment the heavy vehicle was arriving and a head-on collision would have been inevitable. The girl was killed instantly, while the driver of the truck was slightly injured.





The rescues

The health workers of the Potes-118 immediately intervened on the spot together with the firefighters of San Benedetto del Tronto, the traffic police and the personnel of Autostrade per l’Italia of the breaking latest news Trunk Management.

At first, 118 asked for an email to be sentair ambulancebut in the meantime the doctors have unfortunately found the death of the 27-year-old.

The girl was a resident of Altidona, in the province of Fermo.





Subsequently, the Ascoli prosecutor’s office authorized the removal of the body, which was then placed in the morgue of the San Benedetto del Tronto hospital.

According to the ‘Carlino’, it would be the tenth accident that ended in tragedy near the tunnels in the last two years.

The accidents in Sestu and Syracuse

In the last few hours, other fatal accidents have taken place in Italy.





In Sardinia, in Sestu (Cagliari), a 52-year-old man died after falling from an overpass along the 131 state road. A few hours earlier in Sicily, between Syracuse and Priolo, a motorcyclist died following a collision with a van.



