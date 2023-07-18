HISTORICAL HEAT in Italy, up to 46.7°C on the ground in the South, is RECORD also in Rome » ILMETEO.it

Weather: HISTORICAL HEAT in Italy, up to 46.7°C on the ground in the South, it is RECORD also in Rome

Temperatures up to almost 50°C in the coming days climatic conditions, indeed we can say really record-breaking.

In these hours, Italy is experiencing a situation that does not occur every day. Many localities in Sardinia and Sicily have exceeded the threshold of 45°C: the 46.7°C stand out in the area between Mazara del Vallo and Sciacca. Temperatures up to 45°C also in Sardinia, where the hottest locality is Guspini, in the middle Campitano, followed by 44.8°C in Sanluri.

Record heat also on Lazio in Rome, where all the localities in the center of the capital exceeded the threshold of 40°C; here the 41.1°C of Tor Vergata, 42.4 of Rome Salone, 42.9 Rome Macao, 42.3 Rome Flaminio stand out.

SUPER HOT IN THE MOUNTAINS: numerous heat records have also been broken in the North in the mountains: Canosio 1226 m +33.6°C , Valdieri 1390 m +32.7°C , Pragelato 1525 m +31.1°C , Pontechianale 1575 m +30.6°C , Bersezio 1635 m +30.6°C , Acceglio 1610 m +30.1°C.

50°C detected on the ground in Puglia in Bari and Sicily in the Catania area. It is worth noting the difference between the air temperature and the temperature of the earth’s surface. The air temperature, shown in the daily weather forecast, is a measure of the air temperature above the ground. Surface temperature, on the other hand, is a measure of how hot the actual surface is to the touch.

Can we then hope for a nice refresh? Calm! From our latest updates, we note yes a weakening of Charon which will favor, in fact, greater instability in the North, with a consequent thermal decrease, which will then also reach part of the Center, however we should not expect a real refresh.

Of course, we will return to values ​​that are a little more in keeping with the climate of our country, there is a date: by Friday 21st July.

The heat, on the other hand, will not let go of the Centre-South, on the contrary.