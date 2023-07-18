Minibond transaction and American market for Bertolotti SpA

Bertolotti SpA confirms its growth also in the indicators for the 2023 financial year, with a backlog, to date, of approximately 47 million euros, an important order acquired from an American multinational, leader in the aluminum sector, which forms the basis for the expansion of the Group in North America in addition to the new projects already operational in India, one of the most promising markets.

Specialized in the design, construction and installation of customized industrial plants, intended for the automation of logistics systems for the iron and steel and aerospace sectors, Bertolotti SpA placed a minibond listed on the MTF market of the Vienna Stock Exchange on 28 March.

«It is a particularly positive moment for the entire Bertolotti Group, we have an important backlog to develop: very challenging national and international projects on all assets: steel, railways and aeronautics. A new factory under construction, new hires, new eco-sustainable projects and three new offices abroad, as well as having closed the arrangement in advance. We are enthusiastic, motivated and confident – declares Luca Barneschi, CEO of Bertolotti Group – Busy months await us, our perspective is long-term, we know exactly which KPIs to monitor in the strategy for the next five years, we are a solid company that also invests heavily in the training of its employees with dedicated programs and initiatives. We are undergoing a digital transformation that will place us among the first truly eco-sustainable and data-centric companies in the world in terms of administration, projects, management and remote assistance. Not to mention automation, an indispensable sign of recognition in our plants. In Bertolotti everyone can build their own future, they can choose. I think it’s a great opportunity for all of us. Thanks also to the professionals who have followed and supported us up to now in financial transactions: Tiziano Cetarini of Rewind Srl and the Gatteschi Law Firm, both from Arezzo».