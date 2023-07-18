Release candidate is here: macOS 13.5 and iOS 16.6 coming very soon | news

Tue, 19:16 Software fenThere is now a high level of certainty: It is very likely that the next and possibly last major updates for the current system generation will appear within the next one to two weeks at the most. With the builds released today, Apple has already distributed six pre-release versions, which is quite a lot considering the functionally fairly clear update. However, these are no longer declared as beta, but as release candidates for the first time. Thus, Apple is clearly on the home stretch and no visible changes can be expected. If critical errors are not noticed at the last moment, the builds that have now been released could become the final versions. A possible date is next Tuesday.

Security feature for exposed groups

Towards the end of the annual cycle of a large system version, as already mentioned, there are only very rarely major changes. The first developer versions of the next “major releases” always appear at the WWDC – and of course Apple saves all important new features for the autumn updates. macOS 13.5, iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, tvOS 16.6 and watchOS 9.6 are no exceptions in this respect, the only completely new function is aimed at a very small group of users. With “iMessage Contact Key Verification”, journalists, human rights activists and other people who are at particular risk due to their job or activities receive warnings about attacks on their iMessage communication. Incidentally, Apple had announced this function a little longer.

The currently available system builds

Finally, there remains the usual summary of what can currently be found in the developer area in terms of beta builds – in order to maintain an overview, we will not mention the autumn updates (iOS 17 & iPadOS 17, macOS 14 Sonoma and others) at this point. The following entries are listed for the minor updates that will appear in a few weeks:

System Buildnummer VeröffentlichtmacOS 13.5 Release Candidate 22G74 19.07.2023iOS 16.6 Release Candidate 20G75 19.07.2023iPadOS 16.6 Release Candidate 20G75 19.07.2023watchOS 9.6 Release Candidate 20U73 19.07.2023tvOS 16.6 Release Candidate 20M73 19.07.2023

