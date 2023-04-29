Hit by a car, a 50-year-old woman dies

Fatal accident in locality I go, in the municipality of Castelfranco Piandiscò. The 118 personnel intervened this morning in via del Varco, just before 10, to rescue a 50-year-old woman who was hit by a car and died on the spot. Also present were the self-medication from Valdarno, Misericordia from Faella, Pegaso1 and the Carabinieri from San Giovanni. Hunt for the hit-and-run driver who wouldn’t stop after being run over.

