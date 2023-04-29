I won the championship!If Lazio loses points against Inter Milan, Naples will win the trophy at home – yqqlm

Original title: Win the championship!If Lazio loses points against Inter Milan, Naples will win the trophy at home

On April 29th, Beijing time, Serie A officially announced that this round of Naples VS Salernitana match will be postponed from April 29th to April 30th, Beijing time. If Lazio fails to beat Inter Milan in this round, Naples Will have the opportunity to win the Serie A championship this season 6 rounds ahead of schedule.

The current form of the Serie A standings is that Naples has 78 points in 31 rounds, and Lazio has 61 points in 31 rounds. Naples leads with 17 points. At 18:30 on April 30th, Beijing time, Inter Milan will host Lazio at home. The match between Naples VS Salernitana has been adjusted to 21:00 Beijing time on April 30.

Inter Milan is currently ranked sixth in the standings. They are 2 points behind Rome, which is fifth, and Milan, which is fourth. The three teams will compete fiercely for a ticket to the Champions League next season. There will be a direct contest with Milan in this round, so for the Nerazzurri, it will be a tough match against Lazio, who ranks second in points, at home, but it must not be lost. This is also their best way to get close to the top four. Opportunity.

In contrast to Naples, there is not much risk of relegation against their opponent Salernitana. Naples has no other tasks this season except winning the Serie A championship. Holding a cup.

The last time Naples won the Serie A championship dates back to the distant 1989-90 season, which has a history of 33 years. At that time, the team was still led by Argentina’s previous generation of football king Maradona.

