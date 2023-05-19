Home remedies and tips for cleaning

In a messy kitchen, dirt is concentrated on the cabinet doors, drawers, and knobs. They need to be cleaned regularly to maintain their pleasing appearance and efficient functioning. A degreaser should be able to clean sticky surfaces quickly and easily, without leaving streaks or requiring a lot of human labor. While commercial degreasers can quickly remove common oils and soiling, they often contain chemicals that should be avoided in kitchens and other areas where food is prepared or stored. That’s why we’re giving you helpful tips below on how to make your own natural degreaser and how to degrease your kitchen cabinets. With these home remedies you can clean matt and high-gloss surfaces in a flash!

Degreasing kitchen cabinets – tips and home remedies

You probably use your kitchen cabinets more than any other piece of furniture in your home. Proximity to the stove and repeated use will make them greasy over time. However, you should only use cleaning and degreasing products that will not damage the finish of the cabinet.

Remove grease in the kitchen with dish soap and vinegar

An effective and simple cleaning agent can be made from 1 tablespoon of washing-up liquid, 60 ml of vinegar and 2 liters of hot water. Cleaning the surface of a matte cabinet with dish soap can loosen dirt and grime, while vinegar will dissolve oil stains. To avoid scratching the matte cabinets, wipe your kitchen cabinets with a soft sponge. To achieve the ideal shine on the cabinets, you should repeat this process several times. After the cleaning agent has been washed off with warm water, completely dry the surface of the cabinet by wiping it with a clean cloth.

Clean greasy wooden kitchen cabinets with vinegar and salt

Rubbing white vinegar and salt is the most effective way to remove grease from kitchen cabinets. You can get your closets sparkling clean from top to bottom and inside. White vinegar and salt can be mixed into a paste and is great for cleaning wooden cabinets. To get the paste into hard-to-reach places where the grease has settled, use an old toothbrush. This is the best natural cleaner for removing grease and oil and works wonders for cleaning the area around hinges and buttons. Even if your dirty wooden kitchen cabinets are intricately carved and decorated, you can reach every crevice with the toothbrush and do a thorough cleaning.

Get high-gloss surfaces clean again

High gloss surfaces are easy to maintain and clean, but they require special care to avoid scratches and scuffs. Using microfiber cloths and cleaning products with a low pH value can help here. You should re-clean your high gloss kitchen cabinets with a cleaner that is gentle enough not to damage the finish, yet effective enough to remove streaks of oil and dirt with minimal effort. A simple solution of 1 liter of warm water and 1 teaspoon of mild dish soap can be used to clean and polish high gloss kitchen cabinets. If you want to remove burnt-on grease or sauce stains, add white vinegar as well.

Degrease kitchen cabinets with baking soda

Kitchen cabinets that collect grease can also have an unpleasant odor. Cleaning cabinets with baking soda not only removes the dirt and grease that has built up over time, it also has the added benefit of neutralizing any lingering odors. Use a mixture of baking soda and plain warm water to clean the cabinet’s matte finish. To clean wooden cabinets, mix together enough baking soda to make a paste, then apply. Leave the paste on the areas for up to 1 hour to remove stubborn stains such as oil splatters. The household remedy is also the best cleaning agent for yellowed kitchen cabinets.

Gently remove the baking soda paste from the cabinet with a damp sponge or cloth. Then use a solution of warm water and dish soap to wipe out the cabinet and restore it to its former glory. This will remove any baking soda residue and give the cabinets a thorough cleaning. Buff cabinets with a clean cloth until dry, repeating process for stubborn stains.

Citrus peels as a natural degreaser

Citrus oil is a natural degreaser that can help you get rid of ingrained dirt. A homemade citrus-based cleanser is easy to make. In a glass container, combine citrus zest (lemon zest works perfectly) and white vinegar. After allowing the mixture to steep for 2 to 3 weeks, strain to remove the skins and transfer the liquid to a spray container. Apply the homemade cleaning agent to the kitchen cabinets and leave it on for a while. Then gently wipe away the grease with a sponge or microfiber cloth soaked in warm water. Then use a clean, damp cloth to remove all traces of the cleaner and allow the area to air dry completely.