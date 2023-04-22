Homeopathic remedies for the medicine cabinet

But if you don’t have that much experience with homeopathy, you can hardly find your way around the huge variety of homeopathic medicines. There are more than 2,000 remedies on the market, plus there are different potencies. For self-medication, initially 25 funds in the potency C12 are sufficient. In pharmacies you get homeopathic medicine cabinets, which are often put together for specific areas of application – for example for obstetrics, paediatrics or for small animals.

The following medicines are generally recommended for a homeopathic medicine chest:

Aconite napellus, Blauer Eisenhut

Apisinum, Bienengift

Arnica, Bergwohlverleih

Arsenicum album, White Arsenic

Belladonna, Tollkirsche

Bellis perennis, daisies

Bryonia, Zaunrübe

Cantharis, Spanish fly

Chamomilla, real chamomile

Colocynthis, Koloquinte

Eupatorium perfoliatum, Water Hemp Plant

Ferrum phosphoricum, hydrous iron(III) phosphate

Gelsemium, Wild Jasmine

Hepar sulfuris, Kalkschwefelleber

Hypericum, St. John’s Wort

Lachesis, venom of the bushmaster snake

Ledum, Sumpfporst

Nux vomica, Brechnuss

Phosphorus, Yellow Phosphorus

Phytolacca, Kermesbeere

Pulsatilla, Pasque Flower

Rhus toxicodendron, Giftsumach

Ruta, rue

Staphisa, Stephanskraut

Symphytum, Comfrey

Your pharmacy or naturopath will be happy to help you with the selection of your homeopathic medicine chest.