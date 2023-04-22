Homeopathic remedies for the medicine cabinet

10
But if you don’t have that much experience with homeopathy, you can hardly find your way around the huge variety of homeopathic medicines. There are more than 2,000 remedies on the market, plus there are different potencies. For self-medication, initially 25 funds in the potency C12 are sufficient. In pharmacies you get homeopathic medicine cabinets, which are often put together for specific areas of application – for example for obstetrics, paediatrics or for small animals.
The following medicines are generally recommended for a homeopathic medicine chest:
- Aconite napellus, Blauer Eisenhut
- Apisinum, Bienengift
- Arnica, Bergwohlverleih
- Arsenicum album, White Arsenic
- Belladonna, Tollkirsche
- Bellis perennis, daisies
- Bryonia, Zaunrübe
- Cantharis, Spanish fly
- Chamomilla, real chamomile
- Colocynthis, Koloquinte
- Eupatorium perfoliatum, Water Hemp Plant
- Ferrum phosphoricum, hydrous iron(III) phosphate
- Gelsemium, Wild Jasmine
- Hepar sulfuris, Kalkschwefelleber
- Hypericum, St. John’s Wort
- Lachesis, venom of the bushmaster snake
- Ledum, Sumpfporst
- Nux vomica, Brechnuss
- Phosphorus, Yellow Phosphorus
- Phytolacca, Kermesbeere
- Pulsatilla, Pasque Flower
- Rhus toxicodendron, Giftsumach
- Ruta, rue
- Staphisa, Stephanskraut
- Symphytum, Comfrey
Your pharmacy or naturopath will be happy to help you with the selection of your homeopathic medicine chest.
news-single-additional-info”>
- news-single-related row”>
- Other topics related to health and medicine
-
-
-
See also 85 million viewers of TGA in 2021 hit a record high, 1.75 million hours of YouTube watch time | Game | New head shell Newtalk