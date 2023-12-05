Printable version

Press release no. 62

Date of the press release 5 December 2023

Hospital care, Ministry and Lombardy Region sign Memorandum of Understanding

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, and the Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region, Guido Bertolaso, signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and the Lombardy Region for the signing of the Supplementary Program Agreement for the health sector. healthcare investments.

The agreement is aimed at organizing the hospital network by levels of competence and specialization; adaptation to the standards of hospital care provision in terms of response to needs, accessibility and appropriateness of services and hospitalizations, effectiveness and efficiency of the system and organizational and functional rationalization of structures, activities and spaces, intra-company and inter-company ; the completion and functional and regulatory adaptation of some hospital structures; the implementation and modernization of biomedical technologies to ensure more effective and safe diagnoses and treatments.

The implementation of 6 interventions is planned for a total financing of 396,702,754.47 euros, of which 376,867,616.74 euros paid by the State and 19,835,137.73 euros paid by the Region.

In particular:

– 250,702,754.47 euros for the construction of a new monobloc building at the Cremona hospital;

– 25 million euros for the adaptation of facades and roofs of the hospital in Oglio Po di Casalmaggiore, in the province of Cremona;

– 16 million euros for the strengthening and expansion of the hospital in Desio, in Brianza, with the new radiology and the rationalization of access;

– 45 million euros for the completion of the Carlo Poma hospital in Mantua, with the creation of a new block and services (emergency room, pharmacy, laboratories, immunotransfusion, pathological anatomy);

– 60 million euros for the adaptation and equipment of the San Paolo hospital in Milan.

