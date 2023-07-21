Hospital reform: “We have too many bad hospitals” – Health

The German healthcare system is one of the most expensive in the world, but what do patients get out of it? Healthcare researcher Reinhard Busse on the reform plans for clinics that he helped develop.

On behalf of the federal government, a commission has drawn up plans for reforming the hospital landscape. Last week, the health ministers of almost all federal states approved a key issues paper that is largely based on the proposals of the government commission. The health system researcher Reinhard Busse from the TU Berlin is a member of the commission and explains why he thinks a reform is urgently needed.

