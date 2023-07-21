Referees Berka and Zelinka will be out for several weeks due to injury, the VAR center is being dealt with

The FAČR Football Referee Commission has been operating under the leadership of the new head, Libor Kovařík, for two weeks. “Mr. Kovařík has a contract until 2025 with an option. It coincides with the mandate of the executive committee of the association, which is also recommended by UEFA. The commission has our full confidence,” says football association chairman Petr Fousek before the start of the first and second leagues. With what changes and plans are the Czech referees entering the new season?

