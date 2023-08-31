Hospital Universitario Clínico San Cecilio de Granada Enhances Diagnostic Capabilities with New PET CT Technology

Hospital Universitario Clínico San Cecilio de Granada Enhances Diagnostic Services with PET CT

GRANADA, August 31 (EUROPA PRESS) – The Hospital Universitario Clínico San Cecilio de Granada has recently acquired a PET CT scanner, expanding its range of diagnostic services. This new addition aims to improve access to advanced diagnostic procedures for the hospital’s reference population, which consists of nearly half a million inhabitants.

The acquisition of the PET CT scanner required an investment of over two million euros through the High Technology Equipment Investment Plan. According to a press release from the hospital, this equipment represents a significant advancement in personalized and precision medicine.

The PET CT scanner is based on a molecular and functional imaging technique, enabling the detection and diagnosis of various diseases at their earliest stages, even before anatomical changes occur. The procedures are non-invasive, causing no discomfort or pain to patients. Furthermore, the personalized and early diagnoses provided by the scanner facilitate early-stage treatments and optimize overall costs.

The addition of the PET CT scanner has expanded the hospital’s service portfolio, making it more accessible for the reference population. Previously, patients had to travel to the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital to undergo these diagnostic studies. However, since mid-July, more than 200 procedures have already been performed at Hospital Universitario Clínico San Cecilio de Granada.

The PET/CT scanner is expected to carry out between 3,500 and 4,000 procedures per year. Depending on new radiopharmaceuticals currently being studied, this number may further increase, expanding the range of indications for the scanner.

Hospital director, Manuel Reyes, expressed his satisfaction with the new equipment, stating that it will greatly enhance and facilitate access to advanced diagnostic technology for the hospital’s reference population. The completion of this investment reflects the hospital’s commitment to providing top-quality medical services to its patients.

