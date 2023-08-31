The Colombian Armed Forces have new armored vehicles

The TR-12 armored vehicles, which are used for different military missions by the Colombian Military Forces (FF. MM), arrive with an update in their armor, ergonomic improvements and expansion in all their equipment. This new model was redesigned from a 4×4 chassis corresponding to the International CV series.

The new TR-12/23 railcars will be used to serve the special forces of the Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and the National Police. The operational deployment of these vehicles will be throughout the national territory and they will be used in different specific missions that are ordered by the Ministry of Defense and the leadership of the Colombian Armed Forces.

Thus, the Colombian Armed Forces (FF. AA) with these four new units begins the process of incorporating its new armored vehicle, which is protected against mines, of the Armor International type.

The Colombian government bought six units in 2012 and in 2018 four more were purchased. This tool is also known as “Hunter” and its original model was designed based on the chassis of the Ford F-550 vehicle, from the International CV series.

Within the improvements of armored vehicles belong to the FF. AA., are their new design at the front that allow the entry angle to be optimized. In the same way, an improvement in the departure angle is evident and the lighting system was also expanded with 14 new tactical lights and the number of stop lights was increased.

Inside the vehicles, the seats were adjusted to allow a better adaptation of the people who are in the vehicle and a larger space. Regarding safety, an innovative design is included for the locks and also for the rear-view mirrors, it also has protective meshes and they are equipped with a new internal floor that allows for greater grip. For its part, the lock mechanism also received some improvements.

Regarding on-board technology, the control console was redesigned, the software was updated and an internal insulation system was implemented, made with thermal and acoustic foam. Likewise, a new adjustable step was provided for the area where weapons are carried and a new automated fire extinguishing system.

On the outside, there are new running boards that are wider, in terms of length and width, it has new wheels and tires, as well as a new power steering.

The dimensions of this vehicle increased by 50 centimeters in length and it was given a higher ground clearance. As for the armor, it was made of folded steel, it is also air transportable by C-130H Hercules aircraft.

The improvements that these vehicles bring are based on the experience that the National Army and the National Police have acquired in the fulfillment of their tactical tasks.

The purchase transaction for these cars was for more than 1.5 million dollars and was financed by the United States.

About the weapon station

The vehicles may also be equipped with a weapons station, manual or automated, which can be used with Browning M2HQC QBC 12.7 x 99 mm machine guns, or FN Herstal M249 5.56 x 45 mm or General Dynamics M60E4 7.62 x 51 mm machine guns. or a General Dynamics MK19 40mm grenade launcher.

In addition, these cars have eight side windows and two more in the rear door, four side doors and a double one in the rear to allow access for military personnel, but the side slits were reduced from four to three. with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

