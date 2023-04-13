Home Health Hospitals and “extra” shifts: spending 330 thousand euros on “Pope John”.
Hospitals and "extra" shifts: spending 330 thousand euros on "Pope John".

Hospitals and “extra” shifts: spending 330 thousand euros on “Pope John”.

It has been called the “Bill Decree”, but in reality it contains various interventions aimed, as explained by the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, illustrating the measures taken by the government in recent days, “to smooth out some critical issues present within the Health System”. The objectives:

encourage emergency room doctors and nurses

a hospital area that today suffers more than others from the lack of doctors;

support to personnel with the increase in daily hourly rates from 60 to 100 euros

(gross of contributions and taxes) for additional medical services, i.e. overtime hours on a voluntary basis aimed, in particular, at reducing waiting lists; “crackdown” on doctors on call (not employees paid by the hour or shift ed) also through external cooperatives (the so-called “token holders”).

