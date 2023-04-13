Home News Berlusconi, tomorrow the next medical bulletin – Lombardy
Berlusconi, tomorrow the next medical bulletin – Lombardy

Berlusconi, tomorrow the next medical bulletin – Lombardy

He has been hospitalized since last Wednesday

(ANSA) – MILAN, 12 APR – The next medical bulletin on the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized since last Wednesday in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, is expected for tomorrow. No bulletin scheduled for today, therefore. After the second published last Monday signed by professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri in which there was talk of a “cautious optimism” and a “progressive and constant improvement”, the new bulletin is scheduled for Thursday. (HANDLE).

