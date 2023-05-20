Hot flashes from menopause, with which foods to fight them

21
Face that suddenly flushes, forehead beaded with sweat, intense heat that spreads like a flame. Hot flashes, which affect about 75% of women during perimenopause and menopause, are a sensation of heat, like a wave, localized in the head, neck, upper chest and generated by the dilation of the skin capillaries, which favors the influx of blood and the consequent rise in temperature.
