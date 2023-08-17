Home » Hot, Saturday the cities with the red dot become nine – Health
Next Saturday there will be nine Italian cities with a red dot due to the heat. These are Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Latina, Perugia, Rieti, and Rome, according to the daily bulletin on the risks associated with heat waves prepared by the Ministry of Health for 27 cities. Already today the red dot is attributed to Bolzano, Brescia and Florence. To this level of alert will be added from tomorrow, Friday 18 August Bologna and Perugia, up to nine urban centers at the opening of the weekend, Saturday 19.
Heat waves, specifies the Ministry of Health, occur when very high temperatures are recorded for several consecutive days, often associated with high humidity levels.

