Hot, today red dot in 16 cities and no green – Healthcare

Today there are 16 cities with a red dot for heat, out of the 27 considered in the Ministry of Health‘s Bulletin on heat waves; those in orange are nine and two in yellow, while the green has completely disappeared after Turin too switched to yellow. Of the 16 red dot cities, most are located in Lazio with Rome, Civitavecchia, Latina Frosinone, Rieti and Viterbo; in Sicily the maximum alert level for heat is reported in Catania, Palermo and Messina. The other cities most at risk from the heat are Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Florence, Perugia and breaking latest news. On the other hand, Ancona, Bolzano, Brescia, Genoa, Milan, Reggio Calabria, Trieste, Venice and Verona have an orange dot. In yellow only Naples and Turin. Heat waves, specifies the ministry bulletin, occur when very high temperatures are recorded for several consecutive days, often associated with high humidity, strong solar radiation and lack of ventilation. “These climatic conditions – it is noted – may represent a risk to the health of the population”.

